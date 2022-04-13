Female football fans hit back at post about women at Wales matches

When Abby Hall, a Welsh woman working in rugby in Japan posted a two minute clip of the national anthem being sung at the recent Wales v Austria game, she possibly wasn’t expecting the reaction she received from female Welsh football fans.

In her post on Twitter, Abby wrote: “I love our national anthem, and there’s nothing quite like singing it together to support our national teams.

“But watching this I really do wonder… where are the women fans? I’ve seen more women in a Japanese board room – and many more at any given rugby match.”

However, the reaction from the female contingent of the Red Wall was pretty decisive, with many questioning how you could make a judgement about how many women go to Wales international matches based on a two minute clip.

Many women posted pictures of themselves at Wales games in the replies to the post, which was subsequently deleted, with one supporter, Hales Evans of feWales – which represents the women of the Red Wall, starting a thread featuring lots of pictures of female Wales fans.

All we can say is we think a point was proved and an education received about the Red Wall and its diversity and inclusivity.

