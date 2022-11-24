Fifa rainbow bucket hat ban lifted for Wales v Iran

The Football Association of Wales said Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags inside the stadium for Wales v Iran on Friday.

It comes after Welsh rainbow bucket hats were confiscated by staff before the Wales v USA game.

Former Wales team captain Laura McAllister, who is an ambassador for her country at the tournament, was among a number of women told to remove the hats before Wales’ game against the US in Qatar on Monday.

But in a statement, the FAW said that the bucket hats could now be worn to the game.

“In response to the FAW, Fifa has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for Cymru’s match against Iran on Friday,” they said.

“All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules & regulations.

“The FAW urges Fifa to adhere to their message that everybody will be welcome in Qatar during the World Cup and continue to highlight any further human rights issues.

“We remain with the belief that football is for everyone.”

‘Disappointed’

Laura McAllister had said on Tuesday that she was furious at being told to take her hat off but told ITV it was important to “stick to our values”.

“I think we’ve had plenty of warning that this wasn’t going to be a World Cup where human rights and LGBT rights and women’s rights were well respected, really,” she said.

“But coming from a nation like Wales, we were very keen that we still took a stand.”

The Football Association of Wales had on Tuesday released a statement on the issue of rainbow bucket hats being confiscated before Monday’s opening match against the US.

The statement said FAW members of staff were among those asked to remove the hats, a symbol of LGBTQ+ rights, and that they were collecting information on alleged incidents and would be addressing them directly with Fifa on Tuesday.

The FAW said: “On Monday, Cymru returned to the Fifa World Cup for the first time in 64 years, an historic moment for the squad, the valued fans – the Red Wall / Y Wal Goch – and the nation.

“However, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) were extremely disappointed by reports that members of Y Wal Goch, which included FAW staff members, were asked to remove and discard their Rainbow Wall bucket hats before entry to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. These bucket hats were created in partnership with the FAW.

“The FAW has collated information on these alleged incidents and will be addressing this matter directly with Fifa today (November 22).

“The FAW will not be releasing any further comment at this stage.”

It comes after Wales and England made a last minute U-turn on wearing OneLove rainbow armbands after Fifa threatened team captains Gareth Bale and Harry Kane with sporting sanctions.

