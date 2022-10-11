FIFA to give more than $200 million to clubs with players taking part in 2022 World Cup

FIFA will distribute more than 200 million US dollars to clubs whose players participate in the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The game’s global governing body confirmed details of its club benefits programme on Tuesday, announcing 209 million dollars (around £189million) had been set aside.

FIFA anticipates that the scheme will mean a payment of 10,000 US dollars (just over £9,000) per player for each day he remains with his national team at the World Cup itself and during the official preparation period.

The more participants a club have, and how far each of those players progresses in the tournament, will determine the final amount a club can claim. Any club that a player has been registered with in the two years prior to the World Cup will be eligible for a share of the daily payout.

For the 2018 tournament, 416 clubs from 63 countries benefited from the programme.

Due to this year’s World Cup taking place in the blazing heat of Qatar and during the heart of the European league season, squad sizes have been increased from 23-26 and five substitutes can be used per game from the 15 players on the bench.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on 20 November and the final will be played on 18 December at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

Wales boss Robert Page could name a provisional squad of 55 players before confirming his final squad for the tournament which must be submitted by 13th November.

FIFA said the changes were made “given the need to retain additional flexibility due to the unique timing of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the global calendar, as well as the broader context of the disruptive effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on squads before and during tournaments.”

The governing body also said clubs will be able to submit claims digitally for the first time.

