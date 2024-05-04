Fin Bean and Joe Root join forces to put Yorkshire in control against Glamorgan

Spin duo Dom Bess and Dan Moriarty claimed four wickets apiece before pulsating knocks from centurion Fin Bean and Joe Root put Yorkshire in control at the halfway stage of their Vitality County Championship clash with Glamorgan at Headingley.

Glamorgan started day two on 109 for four and were bowled out for 221 during the early afternoon, with off-spinner Bess taking four for 25 and left-armer Moriarty four for 74.

Yorkshire then reached 295 for two in reply when bad light stopped play.

Unbeaten opener Bean hit a career-best 140 off 145 balls and Root was 92 not out off 90, the pair sharing an unbroken third-wicket stand of 201.

Bess, playing in his first match of the season, and Moriarty had begun the day with one and two wickets respectively.

Moriarty made the morning breakthrough when he had Chris Cooke caught at cover by Harry Brook to end a 65-run stand with Colin Ingram (48), who was then trapped lbw by Bess with only his second ball of the day.

Shortly after lunch, Moriarty added the scalp of James Harris before Bess removed Tom Bevan to leave Glamorgan 208 for eight.

Bess then struck again when he had Jamie McIlroy caught at backward square-leg pulling and, the following over, Mir Hamza top-edged a slog sweep at Moriarty and was caught behind to complete the innings.

Yorkshire’s reply began steadily and Adam Lyth (20) was trapped lbw by Hamza while Shan Masood (34) was caught at short-leg off Mason Crane’s leg-spin.

However, the hosts then upped the tempo with Bean – dropped on six by Harris off his own bowling – and Root in partnership.

Crane was put under particular pressure, going for 77 in only eight overs, and Bean twice slog-swept him over long-on either side of reaching his fifty off 62 balls. Root followed him to that milestone off 44.

Bean then reached his century off 111 balls and hit two more sixes, while Root was eight runs short when the light intervened.

