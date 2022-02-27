Football Association of Wales won’t play Russia ‘for the foreseeable future’ after Ukraine invasion

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) have said that they won’t play Russia again “for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game”.

Their announcement follows the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on Thursday.

Their announcement comes after a number of other nations declared they would not play Russia, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

They said: “The Football Association of Wales (FAW) stands in solidarity with Ukraine and feels an extreme amount of sadness and shock to the recent developments in the country.

“The FAW expresses its condemnation for the use of force and the atrocities being committed by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

“The FAW has decided that Cymru will not play any international fixtures against Russia for the foreseeable future, at any level of the game.

“Our thoughts and support are with the people of Ukraine.

“Сильніші разом. Together, we are stronger. Gyda’n gilydd, yn gryfach.”

Fifa has told Russia to complete their upcoming games in neutral territory under the name the Football Union of Russia without their flag.

However they have not banned them from upcoming competitions, including the Fifa World Cup in Qatar next year.

Russia are due to play Poland in world-cup play offs, a match Poland has already said will not happen.

“We are not interested in participating in this game of appearances. Our stance remains intact: Polish National Team will not play with Russia, no matter what the name of the team is,” Polish football association president Cezary Kulesza said.

Earlier Fifa said that talks would continue over Russia’s place in football competitions.

“Fifa would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine,” world football’s governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

“Violence is never a solution and Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

“Fifa will continue its ongoing dialogue with the International Olympic Committee, Uefa and other sport organisations to determine any additional measures or sanctions, including a potential exclusion from competitions, that shall be applied in the near future should the situation not be improving rapidly.

“Fifa’s thoughts remain with everybody affected by this shocking and worrying situation.”

