Football magazine proclaims new Wales World Cup shirt ‘icon of a generation’

It’s the football shirt Wales fans have been waiting generations to wear.

To say that the shirt Wales would be wearing at the World Cup in Qatar was keenly anticipated, would obviously be something of an understatement.

When the shirt was first leaked – Welsh supertar DJ Jamie Jones being pictured wearing the Adidas home shirt at Creamfields Festival – there was some debate over the pros and cons of the shirt.

However, when the home and away kits were pictured in the shop window of JD Sports in Cardiff and then subsequently in a video released with Wales stars Brennan Johnson, Connor Roberts and Neco williams modelling the kits, the consensus quickly swung towards the shirts being classically stylish.

That appears to be the opinion of the UK’s leading football magazine Four Four Two, who cast their eye over the home shirt for an online story – and they didn’t hold back in their admiration.

Journalist Mark White enthused: “The Wales 2022 World Cup home kit is classic, classy and a triumphant effort after a 60-year hiatus

“Simply through the Wales home shirt even being on display in Qatar this winter, this going to become an icon of a generation.

“Kids all over the country will be wearing this in November – they’ll be donning it next summer, too, and in the years to come when Wales have hopefully been to a few more World Cups.”

Of the shirt’s design, White wrote: “Complete with a subtly textured zigzag pattern and the new textless Adidas logo, minimalism is the dish of the day with the Dragons’ lovely home threads. Green and white are both included in this one – often, it’s been either/or for Adi – with the yellow completely binned and the round collar returning.

“The rest of the Adidas World Cup kits have all dropped, along with the Adidas away shirt for Cymru, too. These are just two of our favourites of all the World Cup shirts getting released between now and November.

“While the German brand have been busy reinventing the wheel for the likes of Argentina, Japan and Spain to innovate with polarising new designs, there’s a familiarity about the Welsh shirt that feels comfortable. The base pattern elevates it beyond your standard all-red home tops of past years – and it’s not a design that will upset anyone.

“Of course, just a tiny bit more to focus on would have satisfied those who may still claim that this is a bit of a boring effort. Maybe an insignia of a dragon somewhere? A reference to the last trip to a World Cup in 1958? That’s nit-picking, mind.”

There was also a comparison of how the new shirt compares to kits of yore.

“All the best Welsh shirts are simple, anyway. The huge V-neck Kappa efforts of the 2000s, the Umbro diamond top of the early 90s (England’s blue version is the more popular cousin to it) and even the Admiral classics of the 70s.

“The Euro 2020 effort was solid if not unspectacular but for this one, Adidas have deepened the crimson and brought back a vintage colour combination for the nation’s first World Cup in 64 years. That zig-zag theme continues with the away, while the green from the crest is perfectly matched to the round collar.

“It’s exactly what Welsh fans would have been hoping from for this one, right?”

