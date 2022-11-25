Forde and Mendy could return for Wrexham’s cup clash against Farnborough

Wrexham could have wing-backs Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy available for the FA Cup visit of Farnborough.

Forde missed the last three matches with a hamstring niggle while Mendy has been out since limping off in the 6-0 victory over Torquay on September 24.

But Bryce Hosannah is set to miss out after picking up a hamstring problem in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Aldershot.

Harry Lennon and Reece Hall-Johnson played for the reserves this week to build up their fitness.

Farnborough have lost one of their first-round heroes, Francis Amartey.

The striker, who climbed off the bench to score Town’s second goal in the 2-0 win at Sutton, was on loan from Aldershot for a month.

But last week Amartey moved on to Hampton and Richmond Borough on another loan deal.

Michael Fernandes, who was also a substitute and scored the first goal at Sutton, is set to start.

