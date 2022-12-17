Former Bluebirds striker grabs equaliser for Blackpool at Cardiff

Striker Gary Madine returned to haunt his former club Cardiff with a second-half equaliser that secured a 1-1 draw for Blackpool.

Madine, who failed to find the net in 28 games for the Bluebirds across three seasons after joining from Bolton for £6million in 2017, scored with a deflected header in the 67th minute to rescue a point for the Tangerines, who up to then had been dismal.

Cardiff had led through a 36th-minute strike and will be deeply frustrated at letting slip a victory which for much of the contest looked comfortably in their grasp.

Ultimately, a point was inadequate for both sides who remain firmly in the Championship relegation mix.

Mark Hudson’s home side were completely dominant throughout the first half and should have led by more than the solitary goal at the break.

They spurned a host of good chances as Blackpool were cut open by a series of sweeping counter-attacks.

Etete’s strike partner Callum Robinson and midfielder Ryan Wintle both should have done better with close-range shots and left winger Gavin Whyte twice missed tamely from promising positions.

Fury

There was also fury among home supporters in the 15th minute when Robinson went down in the penalty area under a challenge from Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw – and was booked for diving rather than awarded a spot-kick.

Etete’s goal was worth waiting for though, his measured side-footed strike lifting over the advancing Grimshaw after a pinpoint Robinson through-ball.

Madine cancelled it out midway through the second half when his downward header from half-time substitute Ian Poveda’s cross beat Bluebirds goalkeeper Ryan Allsop via the leg of Cardiff defender Perry Ng.

The draw completed a worrying day for the Welsh club – now with two league wins from their last 10 outings – following news they have been placed under a transfer embargo for the next three windows.

The embargo is a result of the ongoing dispute with Nantes over payment for striker Emiliano Sala, who was killed in a plane crash shortly after joining from the French club in January 2018.

Cardiff are appealing to the Swiss Federal Court after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in August that they must pay the first instalment of the Sala fee amounting to £5.1m plus interest.

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman described it as “a technical embargo” and insisted the club is confident it can negotiate a way out of it in time for business in January.

