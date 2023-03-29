Former Cardiff chairman Peter Thomas dies aged 79

Cardiff life president and former chairman Peter Thomas has died at the age of 79.

Thomas was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 and died peacefully at home in the early hours of Wednesday, Cardiff said.

His association with Cardiff spanned more than six decades, including 22 years as chairman.

The successful businessman also provided significant financial backing to Cardiff, first investing in them almost 30 years ago.

Cardiff added that Thomas “remained fiercely loyal and active in club matters until the very end, and leaves a lasting legacy at Cardiff Arms Park”.

Paying tribute, Dragons chairman David Buttress said: “Peter was a true rugby gentleman. His influence and impact at Cardiff Rugby is immeasurable.

“He played for the club in the 1960s, where he counted some of the greats of the Welsh game in Sir Gareth Edwards, Gerald Davies and Barry John as compatriots, before becoming a driving force off the field when rugby went professional.

“Peter will be missed by so many, and I speak on behalf of us all at Dragons RFC when I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Thomas is survived by his wife Babs and children Holly, Deborah, Steph and Rhod.

