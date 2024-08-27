Former England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson added to Wales backroom staff

Craig Bellamy has completed his Wales backroom staff set-up with the addition of former England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson.

The 52-year-old recently stood down from a similar position with England after eight years and being involved in over 100 matches.

Margetson had previously been Wales goalkeeping coach between 2011 and 2016 under Gary Speed and Chris Coleman.

He was part of the Euro 2016 campaign that saw the Dragons reach the semi-finals and is currently Swansea’s head of goalkeeping.

Experience

Wales boss Bellamy said: “When I looked at the group of new coaching staff, there’s a lot of experience of high-level club football but not of international football, which Martyn brings with him.

“The experience isn’t only of international football, but of reaching the final stages of tournament football.

“That experience and knowledge will be a huge benefit and getting him involved was a no-brainer.”

Bellamy announced last week that Brighton first-team coach Andrew Crofts and former Newport manager James Rowberry, as well as Piet Cremers and Ryland Morgans, would be on his backroom staff.

Wales start their Nations League campaign at home to Turkey on September 6 before visiting Montenegro three days later.

