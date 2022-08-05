Former Spurs starlet set for Cardiff debut against Reading

Kion Etete is set to make his debut for Cardiff after joining on a permanent deal from Tottenham on Thursday.

The 20-year-old striker, who scored 10 times in 27 appearances for Tottenham’s development side, signed a contract with the Bluebirds until the summer of 2025.

Etete joined Spurs in 2019 after bursting on the scene at Notts County and impressed last season in loan spells with Northampton and Cheltenham further down the EFL pyramid.

Perry Ng is suspended for the trip to Reading after he was sent off in Cardiff’s home win against Norwich last weekend.

Isaak Davies and Rubin Colwill (both hamstring) are doubtful.

Reading will be without a host of key players for their second game of the season.

Lucas Joao, Sam Hutchinson and Scott Dann all missed the Royals’ opening-day defeat at Blackpool through injury and will be absent again on Saturday.

Femi Azeez is sidelined with a hamstring problem, Dejan Tetek remains unavailable, while Liam Moore is not expected to return in the near future following knee surgery.

Mamadou Loum, who has joined Reading on loan from Porto, will not play due to visa complications.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

