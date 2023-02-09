Former Swansea and Cardiff star Jason Bowen diagnosed with MND

The family of Jason Bowen have revealed the former winger who played with distinction for Swansea City, Cardiff City and Newport County has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

The 50 year old ex professional footballer from Merthyr, who also played for Birmingham, Reading and Llanelli, now lives in Langstone, Newport.

In March 2021 he was given the devastating Motor Neurone Disease diagnosis after feeling weakness and twitching in his arm. Sadly, his wife Hayley’s mum passed away from the cruel disease 15 years ago.

A statement on the Go Fund M page read: ‘Motor Neurone Disease is a Neuro Degenerative Disease (NDD) which essentially means Jason’s central nervous system is unable to send signals to his motor neurones, which are critical to be able to move limbs and control movement. There is no cure for MND.

‘When we first discovered that Jason had MND tears were shed, anger expressed, and a feeling of total and utter despair set in.

‘However, despite such negative emotions and experiences, these past 18 months since diagnosis have also shown us the power of positivity, friendship, love and community as friends, family and colleagues have all pulled together to help.

‘Jason’s family’s attitude is amazing. They are strong, loving and supportive. They are not giving up and looking for any treatments that will help Jason now and in the future.

‘The main objective of our fundraising is to provide financial support to cover Jason’s ongoing medical costs. These include holistic treatments, supplements, daily living aids, hydrotherapy and Specialist Neuro physiology at the wonderful Morello Clinic in Langstone. This will also enable us to explore new avenues to help Jason and his family.

‘Thank you for reading Jason’s story and any support you can provide would be greatly appreciated.’

So far more than £5,000 has been raised of the £10,000 target.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE

