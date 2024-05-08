Former Wales and Lions centre Jonathan Davies to leave Scarlets

Jonathan Davies has announced his departure from the Scarlets after 16 seasons at the Welsh region.

The 36-year-old former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre made 209 appearances for the Scarlets either side of a two-year spell at French club Clermont Auvergne between 2014 and 2016.

“I am going to miss this place and this group,” Davies told the official Scarlets website ahead of their final home match of the BKT United Rugby Championship season against Ulster.

“Day to day, being around a great bunch of boys and saying you are working you feel very privileged.

“It has been incredible to play for a team I supported when I was a young boy.

“I have enjoyed every minute and have some wonderful memories, but everything has to come to an end.”

Debut

Davies made his Scarlets debut in 2006 as an 18-year-old and was part of the side that lifted the Guinness PRO12 title in 2016-17.

He won 96 caps for Wales and played in two Grand Slam-winning sides and a further two Six Nations Championship wins.

Davies represented the Lions in Australia in 2013 and New Zealand four years later, where he was named player of the series.

Opportunity

“I would love to see if there is another opportunity to play elsewhere, whether that be abroad or not,” said Davies, who has a testimonial year at the Scarlets beginning in June.

“I am always told you are a long time retired – if you feel you can add to an environment or a team I feel I’d be stupid not to.”

