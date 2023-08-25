Former Wales boss Wayne Pivac takes coaching role in Japan

Former Wales boss Wayne Pivac has been appointed head coach of Japanese side NEC Green Rockets.

Pivac, 60, has been out of work since leaving his post with Wales in December 2022.

“It is a great honour and a privilege to be able to work alongside some fantastic people at NEC Green Rockets,” Pivac said on the club’s official website.

“Our slogan, ‘always above’, embodies everything we will be about throughout the 2023-24 season as we rebuild to be better and stronger than we have been in past seasons.

“We will be striving to return to the top division of Japanese rugby.

“Along the way we want to give our supporters plenty to cheer about with an exciting brand of rugby.”

Pivac was appointed Wales head coach in 2019 after a successful five-year spell with the Scarlets.

He led Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title when only a last-gasp France try in Paris deprived them of a Grand Slam.

But Pivac was replaced by his predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland after winning only three Tests from 12 in 2022.

