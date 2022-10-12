Former Wales captain Ashley Williams will ‘vigorously’ defend himself against improper conduct charge

Former Wales captain Ashley Williams will “vigorously” defend himself against a Football Association charge of improper conduct after an alleged incident at an under-12s match.

It is claimed the 38-year-old confronted an opposition coach at a game in which the ex-Everton and Swansea defender’s son was playing in the East Manchester Junior Football League.

As a result Williams has been charged by Manchester County FA under FA Rule E3, which includes violent and threatening behaviour.

It is understood Williams has requested a personal hearing at which he will set out his defence, with a spokesman for the former centre-back telling the Daily Mail: “Ashley had been assaulted and was defending himself.

“We have 45 witnesses – including people associated with the two teams who were about to use the pitch – who will back up our version of events and we will defend Ashley vigorously.”

Ashley Williams won 86 caps for Wales between 2018 and 2019 and captained them at Euro 2016 where they reached the semi-finals.

