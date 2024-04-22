Former Wales captain Ellis Jenkins decides this season is his last

Former Wales captain Ellis Jenkins has announced that he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old Cardiff flanker won 15 caps, battling back from a major knee injury that almost ended his career and requires continued management.

Cardiff said that Jenkins, who spent two years on the sidelines before returning to action, had made the decision “to prioritise life after rugby”.

He has made almost 150 appearances for Cardiff, and led them to victory in the 2018 European Challenge Cup final against Gloucester, while he captained Wales on four occasions.

“I am no longer able to train at the way I would like, which is frustrating,” Jenkins told Cardiff’s official website.

“It has been tough physically and mentally, but I am enormously proud of everything I have achieved in my career, particularly coming back from such a big injury to play for Cardiff and Wales again.

“I am now looking forward to enjoying rugby from the terrace with a beer, doing all the things I could not do as a player and leading a fit and active life with my young family.”

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt added: “It is always a sad moment when a player retires, particularly one of Ellis’ calibre and stature in the game, but he can be enormously proud of everything he has achieved both in a Cardiff and Wales jersey.

“Not only does he possess a brilliant, natural understanding of the game, he is a great professional, role model and leader within the environment.

“To come back from that injury tells you everything you need to know about his determination and resilience.”

