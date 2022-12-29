Former Wales centre Cory Allen forced to retire at 29

Former Wales centre Cory Allen has retired from professional rugby at the age of 29.

Allen has been battling a knee problem since 2019 and did not make an appearance for the Dragons after joining them from the Ospreys in 2021.

“I really would have loved to have thanked everyone by being able to run out and represent the club on the field, but unfortunately that wasn’t meant to be,” Allen told the Dragons’ website.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone at the Dragons for the last 18 months.”

Allen made his debut for hometown club Cardiff in 2011 at the age of 18.

He was capped by Wales at Sevens and Under-20 level and went on to make his senior debut against Argentina in 2013.

Allen won six caps and was selected for Wales’ 2015 World Cup squad, scoring a hat-trick of tries in their opening 54-9 victory against Uruguay in Cardiff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

