Former Wales fly-half Stephen Jones appointed backs coach at Moana Pasifika

Former Wales fly-half and assistant coach Stephen Jones has landed a coaching role with Super Rugby side Moana Pasifika.

Jones won 104 caps, worked with Wales under Warren Gatland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and was then part of Wayne Pivac’s team before departing when Gatland returned for a second stint as Wales boss in December 2022.

The 45-year-old will take up a post of backs coach at the Auckland-based franchise.

“I am excited to join this organisation, and I am looking forward to the new challenges of the Super Rugby Pacific competition,” Jones told the Moana Pasifika website.

“I am excited to bring my perspective to the style of rugby played in the Pacific and the southern hemisphere and help the next crop of Pasifika talent flourish.”

