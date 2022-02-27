Former Wales manager John Toshack seriously ill in hospital with COVID

Legendary Welsh football manager John Toshack is in intensive care in a hospital in Barcelona.

He was admitted to the hospital six days ago after suffering with pneumonia brought on by complications with COVID.

According to several Spanish sports newspapers, the 72-year-old Welshman, has been in intensive care since Monday, with severe pneumonia caused by coronavirus.

However, the condition of the much travelled manager, who is said to be fully vaccinated, has worsened and yesterday he was put on a ventilator to help with his breathing.

Toshack family

Toshack has managed a number of clubs in a long and distinguished career including Swansea City, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Deportivo, Saint-Étienne and two stints as manager of Wales,

The news of his condition was broken in Spanish daily newspaper, El Diario Vasco. The story was written by the journalist Pedro Soroeta, a personal friend of the Toshack family.

Born in Cardiff in 1949, Toshack’s last job in management was at Iranian team Tractor SC in 2018.

A film about Toshack’s momentous years at Swansea City, when he took the club from the Fourth Division to the First Division, is currently in production.

