Former Wales manager John Toshack seriously ill in hospital with COVID
Legendary Welsh football manager John Toshack is in intensive care in a hospital in Barcelona.
He was admitted to the hospital six days ago after suffering with pneumonia brought on by complications with COVID.
According to several Spanish sports newspapers, the 72-year-old Welshman, has been in intensive care since Monday, with severe pneumonia caused by coronavirus.
However, the condition of the much travelled manager, who is said to be fully vaccinated, has worsened and yesterday he was put on a ventilator to help with his breathing.
Toshack family
Toshack has managed a number of clubs in a long and distinguished career including Swansea City, Real Sociedad, Real Madrid, Deportivo, Saint-Étienne and two stints as manager of Wales,
The news of his condition was broken in Spanish daily newspaper, El Diario Vasco. The story was written by the journalist Pedro Soroeta, a personal friend of the Toshack family.
Born in Cardiff in 1949, Toshack’s last job in management was at Iranian team Tractor SC in 2018.
A film about Toshack’s momentous years at Swansea City, when he took the club from the Fourth Division to the First Division, is currently in production.
Get well soon Tosh. He is resposible, along with Brian Flynn, for the selection of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey among others, when the were teenagers, when he managed the national team, leading to future success under Gary Speed and Chris Coleman. Giving enjoyment to thousands of soccer fans across the country, and putting us on the map sporting wise.
Awful news, wishing him a healthy recovery.
Shocking news. John Toshack’s contribution to welsh football over more than 5 decades has been huge. A leading goalscorer for cardiff and Wales and then taking swansea city from the old fourth division to the old first division in just over 3 years – and then leading the first division with two months of the season to play (beating the likes of arsenal, liverpool and spurs along the way). A modern equivalent would be someone doing that with newport county. And as Wales manager he also gave the likes of bale, ramsey and gunter their wales debuts when they were… Read more »
I was on a life support machine for 3 weeks and my family were told I would’t pull through but 2 years later here I am. I wish John Toshack a speedy recovery. Come on you can do this, you will never walk alone x