Former Wales star Rhys Webb given four-year ban by French Anti-Doping Agency

Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) has confirmed.

The 35-year-old, who joined French club Biarritz last year, was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a growth hormone last July.

Webb, who earned 40 Wales caps and two with the British and Irish Lions, protested his innocence but the findings were confirmed following B sample analysis.

The backdated ban, which will expire in 2027 when Webb will be 38, could effectively end his career.

He is also unable to work as a coach or in an administrative position within sport during the period of the sanction.

A statement from the AFLD issued to French media confirmed Webb is prohibited from “participating, in any capacity whatsoever, in a competition authorised or organised by an organisation that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members”.

Webb, who previously played for Bridgend, Aberavon, Ospreys, Toulon and Bath, had made just one appearance for Biarritz before he was suspended.

