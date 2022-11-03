Former Wasps head coach Lee Blackett joins Scarlets backroom team

Former Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has joined Scarlets for the rest of the season, the Welsh side have announced.

Blackett was one of 167 players and staff made redundant after Wasps, who won the Premiership four times and the European Cup twice, went into administration on October 17.

The 39-year-old, who joins Dwayne Peel’s coaching staff as backs and skills coach, said: “When Dwayne reached out to me for a discussion about the backs and skills coach role at the Scarlets, I was delighted.

“Our rugby philosophies are well aligned and I am very excited to play a part in what Dwayne is developing.

“It’s also great to be joining a team which has such a unique place in its community and an amazing club history spanning 150 years.”

Peel added: “I am really pleased to welcome Lee to the team here at Parc y Scarlets.

“He is a highly respected backs and attack coach who did a great job in a similar role with Wasps when he took over from Stephen Jones in 2015.”

