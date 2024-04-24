Former Welsh rugby league star Regan Grace joins Bath

Bath have signed former St Helens wing Regan Grace on a contract until the end of next season.

Port Talbot-born Grace scored 86 tries from 138 appearances since joining St Helens from South Wales Scorpions in 2017.

The 27-year-old also featured in three Super League Grand Final-winning teams.

Grace ruptured his Achilles tendon in August 2022 before joining French Top 14 club Racing 92, but he did not feature for them after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

After linking up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation, he played in recent friendlies against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Bath have announced a deal until 2025, with an option for the following season.

Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “Regan has impressed both on and off the pitch over the last few months.

Before moving to France, Grace had been linked with moves back to Wales and teams in the English Premiership.

He had previously said he wanted to play for Wales in the 15-a-side game, but also qualifies for England.

Grace was capped six times by Wales in the 2017 rugby league World Cup qualifiers.

