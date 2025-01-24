Four-time Paralympian Olivia Breen awarded Honorary Fellowship

Olivia Breen – multi-medal winning Paralympian in sprint and long jump – has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship at University of South Wales’ January graduation ceremonies, in recognition of her contributions to the world of sport.

Olivia became internationally recognised for her talents at the 2012 Paralympics where, at just 16 years old, she won a bronze medal for Great Britain’s in the T35-38 4x100m relay race.

Olivia was diagnosed with cerebral palsy in childhood, and is deaf, but has never let this hinder her passion for athletics. She is a keen advocate for body positivity and inclusivity in sport and is also a motivational speaker.

She has consistently excelled on the global stage, winning multiple medals at World and European Championships, achieving gold in the T38 long jump at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, and gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

At the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Olivia took bronze in the T38 long jump. Notably, she won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the T38 100m, becoming the first Welsh woman in 32 years to win a gold medal in a track event.

Winning with a personal best time of 12.83 seconds, this career highlight led to her being named BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year in 2022 – an accolade awarded unanimously by an expert panel of Welsh sporting professionals.

On receiving her Honorary Fellowship, she said: “I am beyond honoured to be receiving this fellowship from USW. Winning a gold medal for Wales in the 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games was the proudest moment of my life and the pinnacle of my athletic career. I never expected to receive any kind of award from a university as I always found school difficult, so to now receive this recognition from USW means the world. Thank you so much!”

Flashback to Olivia Breen’s famous 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal win

If there were gold medals handed out for smiles, then Wales’ Olivia Breen would have a record haul.

As it was the Paralympic sprinter lit up the Commonwealth Games pulling off one of the shocks of the games by beating the red hot favourite, Olympic and World champion Sophie Hahn in the Women’s T37/38 100m Final.

It was an exhilarating run that propelled the Welsh sprinter, who has cerebral palsy, across the finish line in first place ahead of a shellshocked Hahn, who couldn’t quite believe what had happened.

Breen’s sheer innocent joy at winning in a personal best of 12.83s was a beautiful moment, as was her infectious enthusiasm that captivated the audience both in the stadium and the millions watching at home.



It was also the first medal by a Welsh woman in track athletics at the Commonwealth Games since Kay Morley won the 100m hurdles in 1990 in Auckland.

“I am absolutely over the moon. Ten years’ hard work and I’ve never run this fast. I am really happy,” said Breen, who is also the defending Commonwealth Games Paralympic long jump champion.

“I just can’t believe it and I want to thank my team for believing in me.

“Obviously this year I’ve had a really good season and Sophie has been a really good rival for years and I knew that it would come, and it did come!”

The 26-year-old’s evening was brought into emotional focus as she received her gold medal stood atop the winners’ podium while the Welsh national anthem played.

It was a lovely, touching moment as she fought back tears with that trademark smile etched across her face.

It was Wales’ third gold medal of the Commonwealth Games and the first gold in the track and field events.

It was also one of those unforgettable nights in the history of Welsh sport – a moment that will be remembered for many years to come.

