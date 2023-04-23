France beat Wales to set up Six Nations Grand Slam showdown with England

France will take on England in a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam decider at Twickenham next weekend after holding off a Wales fightback to win 39-14 in Grenoble.

The French scored four tries in a one-sided first half to lead 29-0 at the break but Wales were the better side in the second and might have had more than two tries to show for their efforts.

Romane Menager went over inside two minutes as France completely dominated the early proceedings, with Gaelle Hermet and a double from Melissande Llorens adding to their lead.

Charlotte Escudero extended the advantage to 34-0 shortly after the break but Wales then began to mount a fightback and Gwenllian Pyrs and Georgia Evans both crossed for tries that were converted by Elinor Snowsill.

The final word went to France, though, Rose Bernadou scoring their sixth try to maintain their unbeaten record ahead of Saturday’s trip to London.

Wales need a point from their final match away to Italy to secure a second straight third-placed finish.

