France maintain Grand Slam bid with comfortable win over Wales
French scrum-half Laure Sansus – the tournament’s leading try scorer – took her tally to six with a pair of scores, either side of wing Caroline Boujard and full-back Chloe Jacquet going over.
Les Bleues continued to dominate after the restart. Fly-half Jessy Tremouliere, who added the extras on three of the first four scores, converted her own 54th-minute try to further stretch the scoreboard.
Wales offered some resistance in the final 25 minutes and claimed a consolation try in the final moments through replacement flanker Sioned Harries.
France will bid to complete a tournament clean sweep next Saturday when defending champions England visit Bayonne.
