From Penydarren to St Gallen: All roads lead to Switzerland

With the schedule confirmed for Cymru women’s Euros adventure, Iwan Williams looks back at the journey to next summer’s tournament, with some decisive Swiss milestones along the way

A journey 237 games in the making. For the Cymru women’s team, the road to Switzerland has been long, hard, lonely and heartbreaking at times.

The history of the national team is some story. No games until 1973, an incredible 97 years after the men’s.

No formal status from the Football Association of Wales (FAW) until 1993, thanks to the determination and steely perseverance of Laura McAllister, Karen Jones and Michele Adams. And some journey since then.

FAW recognition

There were 27 Cymru games played between 1973 and 1989. However, the FAW endorsed journey began with a 1-0 defeat to Iceland in Afan Lido, and a 3-2 defeat to Switzerland in Cwmbran (the first goal by Vanessa O’Brien), both taking place in September 1993. Indeed Switzerland plays a key role in the journey. Cymru’s first goals abroad post-1989 (scored by Naz Ball) were in Emmenbrucke, a 4-2 defeat to the Swiss in 1994.

Fast forward to 2006, and a certain Jess Fishlock made her debut in Stighag/Kloten, a 3-2 defeat. The 2011 Matchworld Women’s Cup, held in south-west Switzerland, was less memorable, with defeats to Aotearoa/New Zealand, Denmark and Colombia.

The heartbreaking loss to Switzerland in Zürich in October 2022 was a pivotal moment. On the brink of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, Gemma Grainger’s Cymru gave it everything and were ready for the lottery of penalties before Fabienne Humm’s winner in the 121st minute.

It was a loss that took a long time to recover, but played its part in the team’s recent victory in Dublin. ‘Not this time’ was clear on the player’s faces (none more so than Hayley Ladd) as they bravely defended their win.

After that crushing defeat two years ago, there’s a sweet irony that the first finals tournament will take place in Switzerland.

Play-off final

Almost seventeen thousand supporters attended the recent play-off final against Rep. Ireland in the Cardiff City Stadium. A far cry from the years of playing at modest grounds with low crowds and very little media interest.

The list of Cymru women’s home grounds, over twenty of them, reads like the Barry Horns’ “This is Wales” song. In the north, venues include Bangor, Rhyl, Deeside, Wrexham, Broughton and Rhosymedre.

In the mid, Caersws and Newtown. In the south-west, Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock and Llanelli. And in the south/south-east, Port Talbot, Goytre, Tredegar, Barry, Merthyr and Ystrad Mynach.

The list also includes Swansea, Newport and Cardiff, although the women’s team did not play in the capital until 2006. Truly a pan-Cymru, all four corners affair.

Then there are the away destinations. Cymru women have played in forty of the fifty four UEFA nations. The list of venues would whet the appetite of any ‘go off-piste’ backpacker, or a European geography quiz set to ‘really difficult’.

From Shymkent in Kazakhstan, Strumica in North Macedonia, Zamość in Poland, Podujevë in Kosovo, Barysaw in Belarus, Hesperange in Luxembourg, Växjö in Sweden, Ciney in Belgium, Nafplio in Greece and Haapsalu in Estonia, Cymru have played there. Small, random venues often far away from the capital city.

The attitude has been the same throughout: get there whatever it takes, play for the win, get on with it.

Portugal has been the ‘go to’ venue for Cymru women more than any other country. If you find a football stadium on the southern coast, there’s a good chance that Cymru have played there, courtesy of participation in seven Algarve Cups since 2002.

More recently, Pinatar in Spain has been the preferred venue for some warm weather friendlies and preparation.

Results

Certain results stand out. Losing 12-0 twice to Germany in 1994. Losing 1-0 to the Faroe Islands in Bangor in 1995. Beating Scotland 5-1 in Caersws in 1996, their first qualifying win. Losing 6-0 to Germany in Haverfordwest in 2007 (with – believe it or not – two horses interrupting pre-game interviews pitchside!).

Beating Azerbaijan 15-0 in Newtown (just the six goals for Helen Ward that day!), and Bulgaria 8-1 in Rhosymedre in 2010. A last minute 3-2 away win against Belgium also in 2010. Losing 4-2 to North Korea in Llanelli in 2012. Two Jess Fishlock hattricks in 2014, a 5-1 win over Türkiye in Eskişehir and a 4-0 win over Montenegro in Bangor.

A hugely impressive 0-0 against England in Southampton, and demolishing Russia 3-0 in Newport in 2018.

Jess Fishlock’s stunning winner against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Cardiff in 2022, and the resolute 0-0 with Germany in Swansea in 2023.

Looking back over Cymru’s journey, you have to admire the courage, dedication and determination of these players.

For a long time, Cymru women lacked parity with the men. Having to wear men’s kit, inadequate facilities and equipment, fewer staff, more modest accommodation and venues. Juggling work commitments with national team commitments.

The constant battle to justify a women’s team and ignore the derisory “it’s a man’s game” comments. Few cameras at games, and the occasional match report in the media.

The achievements of this current crop are built on those who wore the shirt before them. An exclusive club of 180 players who have won senior caps since 1993. From Jayne Ludlow marshalling the troops, to Loren Dykes’ defensive work and Helen Ward’s goalscoring, the contribution of others e.g. Nikki Davies, Kath Morgan, Gwennan Harries, Tash Harding, Cheryl Foster and Katie Sherwood, their hard work, sacrifices and love for the game and the shirt has led to this.

It is incredible to think that twenty years ago, the FAW denied the women’s team the right to participate in the Euro 2005 qualifiers due to “lack of funding”. Trips to compete against Belarus, Israel, Estonia and Kazakhstan not “financially viable”. How times have changed. Parity now with the men’s team.

Impressive

These players, under Rhian Wilkinson’s short but impressive tenure, have earnt the right to play The Netherlands, France and England and compete with Europe’s best next summer.

They deserve it, none more so than Jess Fishlock, who has played in a mind-blowing 66.6% of all Cymru games since 1993 (158 caps and 46 goals from 237 games).

The opening game against The Netherlands will be an incredible occasion, akin to the men’s opening Euro 2016 game against Slovakia on that beautiful, magical day in Bordeaux.

In the same way that Euro 2016 inspired and reinvigorated the nation, Euro 2025 will do the same. More girls playing the game, wanting to be the next Fishlock, Sophie Ingle, Hannah Cain or Ceri Holland. More people watching women’s domestic football, more interest in the national team.

More commercial and sponsorship opportunities. Cymraeg speakers Angharad James, Ffion Morgan and Carrie Jones using our language on an international platform in the same way as Joe Allen, Ben Davies and Aaron Ramsey. And another opportunity to show the world that Cymru is a proud and independent football nation.

Golden age

This is a golden age for Welsh football. Both men’s and women’s national teams are thriving, and plenty of young talent is developing in the age grade sides. Long may it continue, and we cannot wait to see the women’s team playing in Lucerne and St Gallen next summer.

The trajectory towards qualification has been steeper and as impressive (if not more) as the men’s. No longer ‘building for the future’ and ‘useful opposition’ to prepare other qualified teams. The belief to keep on going through the difficult times.

That it will pay off and their time will come. That time is now. History made. A grand Swiss adventure awaits the players, staff, their families and Y Wal Goch/The Red Wall.

It’s been some journey over thirty years and beyond. Llongyfarchiadau / Congratulations.

