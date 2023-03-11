Frustration for Swansea as Middlesbrough win to maintain promotion chase

Swansea City manager Russell Martin admitted his frustration following Middlesbrough’s come from behind victory.

The win saw the visitors narrow the gap on the Championship’s promotion leaders while the Swans have now slipped to 17th.

Joel Piroe gave the home side a lead early in the first half of an entertaining game.

But Aaron Ramsey and Cameron Archer scored in the space of three minutes of the second half to turn the game on its head, just moments after Swansea had a goal narrowly ruled out.

City thought they had doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half but Jay Fulton’s effort following Piroe’s overhead kick was ruled out for offside.

Top-scorer Chuba Akpom then netted from the penalty spot to seal the win, which leaves Michael Carrick’s side just four points behind second-placed Sheffield United who were beaten by Luton Town.

“It’s really frustrating but I’m pleased with so much of what I saw against a top side,” Martin said.

“We scored a goal with really high quality and got a second which I’m still not convinced is offside, it’s such a tight call.

“At 2-0 it would have been a completely different game, but we don’t manage the game well enough after that, which sums up where we’re at.”

