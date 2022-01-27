Fund launched in memory of Wrexham player’s son raises thousands

A fundraising appeal launched following the tragic still birth of baby Arthur Andrew Davies has raised thousands for charity.

When the fund, which received a sizeable donation from Wrexham AFC co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny and their wives Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, came to a close last night it had topped £16,000.

Arthur was born on the 14 December to parents Kesley Edwards and Wrexham footballer Jordan Davies who set up the fundraiser after receiving support from stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands following the death of their son.

Thank you to everyone for the incredible generosity, it really is appreciated💙https://t.co/JQAQxEu264 -we will be closing the fundraiser at midnight-💞 pic.twitter.com/zsvmthapb7 — Kelsey (@KelseyEdwards_) January 26, 2022

Writing on their gofundme page, Kelsey said: “We just want to take this time to thank everyone for their generosity and incredible support to the fundraiser for our little Arthur

“The support has been amazing and it couldn’t have gone to a more deserving place, Sands.

“£16,080 raised and 323 donations, wow, we truly are so grateful

“I will take from this, that the fundraiser and Arthur has made the impact to help another bereaved family.”

By the time the fund had closed, the total had reached £16,525

Our owners. ❤❤❤❤❤ Keep the donations rolling in though – a wonderful cause in memory of a wonderful little boy. https://t.co/19TyakqQpM pic.twitter.com/3CfvWeDN7U — Fearless In Devotion – Wxm AFC podcast & fanzine (@fearlessidzine) January 2, 2022

The money will now be donated to Sands, which funds the Butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor – the area of the hospital made available exclusively for grieving families.

The suite is away from the labour ward and provides accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom, offering an environment in which grieving families can receive round the clock care and support from midwives.

The appeal quickly gained support with contributions from kindhearted people touched by the story, pouring in.

When Jordan Davies revealed that he and his partner had lost their baby boy, he tweeted: “We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel!”

Our perfect little Arthur Andrew Davies💙 born sleeping, 14/12/21, weighing 2.9lb. 👼 We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel! We love you, little boy! @KelseyEdwards_ 💙 pic.twitter.com/L9aCtHuZVp — Jordan (@jordandavies98) December 14, 2021

At the time Rob McElhenney sent a message of support to the player, saying he and his wife Kaitlin Olson were “so sorry” for their loss, and urged the player to get in touch with him if they ever needed anything

Sands has three core aims which are to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, to improve the bereavement care received by parents and families, and to promote research to reduce the number of babies dying.

According to their website Sands was founded by bereaved parents in 1978 who found that there was no access to support following the deaths of their babies.

The organisation is made up of staff and volunteers offering Sands Helpline which works together with local volunteer Groups and befrienders to ensure that anyone affected by the death of a baby has access to compassionate, experienced support.

There is an Improving Bereavement Care team, which, with support from Sands Groups, trains Health Care Professionals to offer appropriate care to parents when their baby dies.