Future Princess of Wales becomes patron of England’s rugby union

Kate Middleton has taken over from Prince Harry as the patron of England’s RFU and RFL – despite being the prospective Princess of Wales.

The appointment, which comes just days before the start of the Six Nations, means that she will be supporting a different team to her husband Prince William who is Vice Patron of the WRU.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was stripped of the roles when he stepped back from royal duty.

The Duchess of Cambridge said she was excited to support “two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish”.

The post was announced on social media with a video of Kate, dressed in exercise gear, playing rugby on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Bill Sweeney, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football Union, said: “It is a great honour to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as our Patron. Our aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to rugby union, develop the sport for future generations and create a successful thriving game across the country.

“As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of The Duchess will be greatly valued from our grass roots clubs and fast-growing women and girls’ game, right up to our elite Men’s and Women’s England teams.”

