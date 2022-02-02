Future Princess of Wales becomes patron of England’s rugby union
Kate Middleton has taken over from Prince Harry as the patron of England’s RFU and RFL – despite being the prospective Princess of Wales.
The appointment, which comes just days before the start of the Six Nations, means that she will be supporting a different team to her husband Prince William who is Vice Patron of the WRU.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was stripped of the roles when he stepped back from royal duty.
The Duchess of Cambridge said she was excited to support “two fantastic organisations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish”.
The post was announced on social media with a video of Kate, dressed in exercise gear, playing rugby on the grounds of Kensington Palace.
Bill Sweeney, Chief Executive of the Rugby Football Union, said: “It is a great honour to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as our Patron. Our aim is to enrich lives, introduce more people to rugby union, develop the sport for future generations and create a successful thriving game across the country.
“As rugby clubs have re-opened across the country, players, officials, and volunteers are celebrating being back in the game together, and we know the support of The Duchess will be greatly valued from our grass roots clubs and fast-growing women and girls’ game, right up to our elite Men’s and Women’s England teams.”
A good time to abolish the Prince of Wales the senedd shouldn’t recognise the title but I doubt this will happen soon
English woman to be patron of English rugby. Surely a story for nation.england not here?
Princess of Wales? When will this nonsense end?
Just the wife of the latest of a seiries of dud princes foisted on the Welsh.
Nothing to see here
How about we have Shirley Bassey?
Why is this of any relevance to readers of this web site?
I do not really care whether the English RFU have Ms K Middleton as a Patron but can the WRU replace William Saxe-Coburg and Gotha with someone who actually supports Wales.
The last real princess of Wales starved to death in the Tower.
I don’t want another freeloader foisted on Wales like Prince Charles was in 1969.. It will only be another copy & paste exercise where we have Prince William anointed as Prince of Wales under fanfare with him and his grinning cheshire cat Kate later visiting Wales at great cost to the Welsh taxpayer once a year with the usual fawning brown nose Unionist politicians & Z-list celebrities who surround themselves by flag waving school children happy just to have a morning off school, this done no doubt to groom & brainwash them into becoming future loyal subjects in their own… Read more »
This is so sad and disrespectful to all in Wales
Gwenllian was taken in her cradle to Sempringham Abbey and detained there until she died there aged 55
Her mother Elinor De Montfort was married in Worcester Cathedral and died in the childbirth of Elinor.
Her father Llewellyn was killed at Cilmeri close to Builth Wells in 1282
Whatever those. Battenbergs come up with they will never have a place in our Country
Even if the royal family were Welsh I would be 100% against them. This is just even more of a slap in the face.
Not in wales 🏴 and kick william out of welsh rugby pick a welsh person