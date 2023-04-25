Galleries: The best images from Wrexham’s promotion party

Every picture tells a story they say. And what a story Wrexham’s return to the Football league after 15 long, agonising years has become.

If you’re like us, we can’t stop looking at images from Wrexham’s wonderful promotion party at the Racecourse on the weekend.

From Ant Man Paul Rudd turning up at the Turf to Wrexham’s brilliant comeback to the biblical post-match scenes as the team secured promotion there were so many great photos taken.

We thought it only fair we should contribute to the demand for pics with some great image galleries of our own.

Here then are a selection of the best pics taken before, during and after the match seen through the lens of the Press Association’s ace snapper Martin Ricketts.

In the Turf and in the stands before the game

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

During the match from the stands and on the pitch

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Celebrations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

