Gallery: All the best images as Welsh trio bid farewell in Wales win over Baa-Baas

It was an incredibly emotional afternoon at the Principality as three Welsh legends bid farewell to international rugby.
Much-capped trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny enjoyed a fitting send-off as Wales beat the Barbarians 49-26 in Cardiff.
The Wales stars, who won 352 caps between them, took centre-stage at the Principality Stadium.
Billed as a tribute match, all three played their part, with Wales full-back Halfpenny contributing five conversions, while official player-of-the-match Jones scored a try and captained a Barbarians side that saw flanker Tipuric among his team-mates.
A crowd of 53,000 provided a party atmosphere under the stadium’s closed roof as Wales posted a third successive victory over the invitation side.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny salutes the crowd as he is substituted off in his final appearance for the country Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny hugs Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones as he is substituted off in his final appearance for the country Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny (right) applauds the crowd as he is substituted off in his final appearance for the country Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny greets Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones as he is substituted off in his final appearance for the country Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric sing the Welsh national anthem ahead of the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric ahead of the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny prepares to kick a conversion Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric sing the Welsh national anthem ahead of the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ George North evades a tackle from Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny ahead of his last appearence for the country in the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Dewi Lake scores their side’s first try of the game Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Justin Tipuric ahead of the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Johnny Williams tackled by Barbarians’ Tevita Ikanivere Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Dewi Lake tackled by Barbarians’ Simione Kuruvoli Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Tomos Williams tackled by Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Tom Rogers scores their side’s second try of the game Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny kicks a conversion during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Sam Costelow scores their side’s third try of the game Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Simione Kuruvoli on the ball during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Justin Tipuric during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones reacts during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Wales’ Leigh Halfpenny prepares to kick a conversion during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones tackled by Wales’ Johnny Williams Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Alun Wyn Jones reacts during the Autumn International match at the Principality Stadium, Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Barbarians’ Simione Kuruvoli scores their side’s second try of the game Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
