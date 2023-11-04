Gallery: All the best images as Welsh trio bid farewell in Wales win over Baa-Baas

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was an incredibly emotional afternoon at the Principality as three Welsh legends bid farewell to international rugby.

Much-capped trio Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny enjoyed a fitting send-off as Wales beat the Barbarians 49-26 in Cardiff.

The Wales stars, who won 352 caps between them, took centre-stage at the Principality Stadium.

Billed as a tribute match, all three played their part, with Wales full-back Halfpenny contributing five conversions, while official player-of-the-match Jones scored a try and captained a Barbarians side that saw flanker Tipuric among his team-mates.

A crowd of 53,000 provided a party atmosphere under the stadium’s closed roof as Wales posted a third successive victory over the invitation side.

