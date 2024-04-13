Gallery: All the best images as Wrexham are promoted to League One

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was joy unconfined when it was confirmed that Wrexham had sealed promotion to League One.

And they did it in convincing fashion completing back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green.

Fans and players celebrated together at the final whistle to continue the fairytale under Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half.

Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season.

