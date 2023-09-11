Gallery: All the best images from Wales v Latvia in Riga

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The pressure was eased on manager Robert Page as Wales kept their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive with a 2-0 win in Latvia as Aaron Ramsey’s 100th career goal and a David Brooks clincher left the Red Wall happy.
Ramsey stroked home a 29th-minute penalty – his 21st goal for Wales – before Brooks, on as a substitute for the injured captain, settled matters in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
The victory was Wales’ second in 14 attempts and gives them renewed hope that they can claim a top-two place in Group D.
On a night when Wales simply had to win or be left with a play-off route to Germany next summer, there was further good news before kick-off as group leaders Croatia did them a favour by winning 1-0 in Armenia.
Croatia are Wales’ next Euro opponents in Cardiff next month, and Page can now look forward to that game after heading to Riga with huge question marks over his future.
Wales’ David Brooks scores their side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Aaron Ramsey scores their side’s first goal of the game from a penalty during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Latvia and Wales walk out for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Credit: Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Latvia’s Roberts Savavnieks and Wales’ Neco Williams battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales manager Rob Page during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Brennan Johnson reacts to a chance during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Brennan Johnson shoots during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Tempers flare between Wales’ Brennan Johnson and Latvia’s Kristers Tobers during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ David Brooks shoots during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Harry Wilson during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Latvia’s Eduards Emsis and Wales’ Ben Davies have a heated discussion during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ David Brooks scores their side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales manager Rob Page celebrates at the final whistle during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales manager Rob Page and players celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ David Brooks celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with Harry Wilson (left) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga.Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Harry Wilson walks to give his shirt to a fan after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales players celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga.Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales players celebrate after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ Ben Davies gives his armband to a fan after the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Wales’ David Brooks celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group D match at the Skonto Stadium, Riga. Tim Goode/PA Wire.
