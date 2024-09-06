Gallery: All the best images from Wales v Turkey

The Cardiff City Stadium came alive for Craig Bellamy’s first game as Wales boss, which began with a 0-0 Nations League draw against 10-man Turkey in Cardiff.

New boss Bellamy did not get the victory he would have craved at kick-off but it was an incredibly positive performance from Wales against opponents who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales’ task was made slightly easier by the 62nd-minute dismissal of Baris Alper Yilmaz, banished for treading on Neco Williams’ foot after unnecessarily confronting Joe Rodon before the break to merit a first yellow card.

But still a Wales winner would not come on a night when Sorba Thomas saw his effort wiped out for offside and Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon passed up clear-cut opportunities.

