Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gallery: All the best images from Wales v Turkey

06 Sep 2024 1 minute read
Wales’ Sorba Thomas caught offside during the UEFA Nations League Group H match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Cred

The Cardiff City Stadium came alive for Craig Bellamy’s first game as Wales boss, which began with a 0-0 Nations League draw against 10-man Turkey in Cardiff.

New boss Bellamy did not get the victory he would have craved at kick-off but it was an incredibly positive performance from Wales against opponents who reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 this summer.

Wales’ task was made slightly easier by the 62nd-minute dismissal of Baris Alper Yilmaz, banished for treading on Neco Williams’ foot after unnecessarily confronting Joe Rodon before the break to merit a first yellow card.

But still a Wales winner would not come on a night when Sorba Thomas saw his effort wiped out for offside and Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon passed up clear-cut opportunities.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.