Sport

Gallery: All the best images from Wrexham’s victory over Newport

23 Dec 2023 5 minute read

It was the first time both teams had met in five years as the Welsh derby resumed at The Racecourse – and it was Wrexham who claimed the bragging rights with a 2-0 victory over Newport.

Second-half goals from James Jones and Elliot Lee secured victory as the Dragons maintained their automatic promotion chase.

Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo kept the game scoreless after 25 minutes by parrying Will Evans’ shot away, with Omar Bogle’s effort – from the resulting corner – deflected over.

Seb Palmer-Houlden’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Okonkwo before the half-hour and Harry Charsley’s shot deflected wide off Ryan Delaney as Newport came close.

Lee’s fierce drive before the hour struck the post and went behind off Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Sam Dalby turned and fired the ball inches wide, with the former later blasting across goal as Paul Mullin missed at the back post.

The Dragons’ pressure told when the Exiles failed to clear Ben Tozer’s throw-in and Jones stabbed home after 64 minutes.

Lee added the second in the closing stages to nod home Tozer’s throw-in which secured the victory, though Townsend denied Paul Mullin late on.

Wrexham’s Elliot Lee celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee scores their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (right) tackles Newport County’s Lewis Payne during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
The sunset over The Racecourse during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game with team mate wrexham’s Elliot Lee (left) during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James Jones celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Andy Cannon reacts during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Jacob Mendy (left) and Newport County’s Will Evans battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham fans one the new stand during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham.Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson before the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Newport County’s Ryan Delaney (left) is challenged by Wrexham’s Paul Mullen during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Newport County’s Ryan Delaney clears the ball during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham.Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
A Welsh flag is displayed in the stands during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
A Wrexham Town flag is displayed in front of stands during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (left) is challenged by Newport County’s James Clarke (centre) during the Sky Bet League Two match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

