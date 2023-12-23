Gallery: All the best images from Wrexham’s victory over Newport

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was the first time both teams had met in five years as the Welsh derby resumed at The Racecourse – and it was Wrexham who claimed the bragging rights with a 2-0 victory over Newport.

Second-half goals from James Jones and Elliot Lee secured victory as the Dragons maintained their automatic promotion chase.

Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo kept the game scoreless after 25 minutes by parrying Will Evans’ shot away, with Omar Bogle’s effort – from the resulting corner – deflected over.

Seb Palmer-Houlden’s header was tipped onto the crossbar by Okonkwo before the half-hour and Harry Charsley’s shot deflected wide off Ryan Delaney as Newport came close.

Lee’s fierce drive before the hour struck the post and went behind off Exiles goalkeeper Nick Townsend.

Sam Dalby turned and fired the ball inches wide, with the former later blasting across goal as Paul Mullin missed at the back post.

The Dragons’ pressure told when the Exiles failed to clear Ben Tozer’s throw-in and Jones stabbed home after 64 minutes.

Lee added the second in the closing stages to nod home Tozer’s throw-in which secured the victory, though Townsend denied Paul Mullin late on.

