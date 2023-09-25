Gallery: All the brilliant images from a famous night for Welsh rugby

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wales’ scored a record 40-6 win against Australia and left Welsh fans in raptures back home and in the OL Stadium in Lyon.

Dominant Wales booked a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after crushing Australia, overtaking their previous best against the Wallabies – a 25-point margin in 1975, leaving Eddie Jones’ team close to pool-stage elimination.

A third successive Pool C victory sent Wales into the last-eight for a fourth successive World Cup under head coach Warren Gatland.

They are guaranteed to top the group if they defeat Georgia next month, setting up a likely quarter-final clash against Argentina in Marseille.

Wales overcame the early loss of injured fly-half Dan Biggar to boss Australia in every key department and coast home through tries from scrum-half Gareth Davies, centre Nick Tompkins and captain Jac Morgan, while Biggar, who kicked an early conversion, saw his replacement Gareth Anscombe boot 23 points.

Former England boss Jones will now be left to face the music as the Wallabies lurch towards World Cup oblivion.

The Wallabies boss said on Friday he had no doubt Australia would win the game, yet Wales rammed those words down his throat, with two Ben Donaldson penalties Australia’s only scoring acts.

It was an outstanding display by Gatland’s team as they delivered the goods through a performance that bristled with confidence, power and accuracy.

Relive the night when Warren Gatland’s men pulled off one of the greatest victories in Welsh rugby history and became the first team to qualify for the quarter finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

