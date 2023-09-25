Gallery: All the brilliant images from a famous night for Welsh rugby

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Wales’ scored a record 40-6 win against Australia and left Welsh fans in raptures back home and in the OL Stadium in Lyon.
Dominant Wales booked a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after crushing Australia, overtaking their previous best against the Wallabies – a 25-point margin in 1975, leaving Eddie Jones’ team close to pool-stage elimination.
A third successive Pool C victory sent Wales into the last-eight for a fourth successive World Cup under head coach Warren Gatland.
They are guaranteed to top the group if they defeat Georgia next month, setting up a likely quarter-final clash against Argentina in Marseille.
Wales overcame the early loss of injured fly-half Dan Biggar to boss Australia in every key department and coast home through tries from scrum-half Gareth Davies, centre Nick Tompkins and captain Jac Morgan, while Biggar, who kicked an early conversion, saw his replacement Gareth Anscombe boot 23 points.
Former England boss Jones will now be left to face the music as the Wallabies lurch towards World Cup oblivion.
The Wallabies boss said on Friday he had no doubt Australia would win the game, yet Wales rammed those words down his throat, with two Ben Donaldson penalties Australia’s only scoring acts.
It was an outstanding display by Gatland’s team as they delivered the goods through a performance that bristled with confidence, power and accuracy.
Relive the night when Warren Gatland’s men pulled off one of the greatest victories in Welsh rugby history and became the first team to qualify for the quarter finals of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau (right) tackles Australia’s Samu Kerevi Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Tom Hooper is tackled by Wales’ George North Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Gareth Davies on his way to score his side’s first try of the game Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau (right) is tackled by Australia’s James Slipper Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau (left) attempts to get past Australia’s Richie Arnold Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Jordan Petaia is tackled by Wales’ Aaron Wainwright (left) and Wales’ Ryan Elias Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Gareth Anscombe scores his side’s second penalty of the game Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A general view of a line out during the Rugby World Cup 2023, PAndrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Gareth Davies clears the ball Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Samu Kerevi (right) and Wales’ Gareth Anscombe battle for the ball Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Players take part in a maul during the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Gareth Anscombe scores a penalty kick during the Rugby World Cup 2023, Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Will Rowlands (right) and Australia’s Dave Porecki battle for the ball Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Ben Donaldson (centre) breaks away from Wales’ Adam Beard (left) and Wales’ Tomas Francis Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Carter Gordon is tackled by Wales’ Taulupe Faletau during the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Wales’ George North is tackled by Australia’s Carter Gordon Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau is tackled by Australia’s Tom Hooper Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Nick Tompkins celebrates with teammates after scoring a try Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Nick Tompkins scores a try Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Nick Frost (centre) tackled by Wales’ Will Rowlands (left) and George North Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Fraser McReight (right) and Wales’ George North battle for the ball Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Jac Morgan scores his side’s third try of the game Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Gareth Anscombe scores a drop goal Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Jordan Petaia is tackled by Wales’ Josh Adams (left) and Gareth Thomas Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales players celebrate following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales’ Jac Morgan (left) and Nick Tompkins celebrate following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia and Wales contest a line out Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Suliasi Vunivalu attempts to get past the Wales line Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Wales head coach Warren Gatland before the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. Photo credit : Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia head coach Eddie Jones speaks during a post-match press conference following the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Nick Frost (right) is consoled by Australia’s Rob Valentini following the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Australia’s Pone Fa’amausili looks dejected following the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Australia team in a huddle following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Australia’s Nick Frost (centre) looks dejected following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Australia’s Marika Koroibete (right) and Rob Valetini look dejected following defeat in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Wales’ Taulupe Faletau (right) applauds the fans following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Wales’ Dan Biggar (left) and Taine Basham following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Wales’ George North acknowledges the crowd following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.R
Wales’ Henry Thomas interacts with by drinking a pint of beer following the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Australia head coach Eddie Jones (left) and David Porecki during a post-match press conference following the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
Wales’ Dan Biggar (right) following victory in the Rugby World Cup 2023, Pool C match at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RUGBYU World Cup Wales. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
