Gallery: It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cast turn up for Wrexham match

The stars were out in Wrexham once again as co-owner Rob McElhenney brought his It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-stars to watch Wrexham’s crucial match with Yeovil.

Mac and his wife Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton were in the executive box as they saw the Dragons move one step closer to promotion.

Paul Mullin scored his 45th goal of the season as Wrexham produced a second-half onslaught to beat Yeovil 3-0 and move closer to promotion from the National League.

Mullin struck 13 minutes from time after Anthony Forde and James Jones had netted against Yeovil, who were relegated as a result, to leave the Red Dragons four points clear of Notts County with two matches remaining.

Meanwhile, the cast of America’s longest running sitcom looked like they were having the time of their lives at the Racecourse, having this week been in Dublin and London where they hosted live episodes of their Always Sunny Podcast in front of thousands of fans.

This Saturday Wrexham could finally return to the Football League and let’s be honest there is no telling who could turn up.

Gallery: All the images of the cast at The Racecourse and match action from Wrexham v Yeovil (Credit: PA)



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

To top Wrexham’s night off… it’s only Charlie Day having a race with the players during the cool down 😂 @RobRyanRed pic.twitter.com/IUbpGKUDmW — Nathan Salt (@NathSalt1) April 18, 2023

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

