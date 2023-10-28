Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gallery: The best images from Wrexham’s away win at Notts County

28 Oct 2023 5 minute read

It was another memorable day in the ever memorable recent history of Wrexham with a fantastic victory away victory at arch rivals Notts County.

Elliot Lee and substitute Ollie Palmer struck in the space of four second-half minutes to earn Wrexham a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane.

A fourth win in five moved the Welsh club level on points with their second-placed opponents as both teams push for back-to-back promotions.

In an evenly contested first half, David McGoldrick saw two efforts easily saved by Arthur Okonkwo with Kyle Cameron almost turning into his own net early on.

Both sides’ top scorers came close within minutes of each other, Macaulay Langstaff and Lee going close with headed efforts.

Jacob Mendy’s deflected cross almost gave the visitors the opening goal midway through the first half before each team had golden chances in added time through Sam Dalby’s header and Jodi Jones’ right-footed effort.

With both teams creating opportunities, it was the Welsh side who took the lead in the second half.

Lee’s effort on goal took a deflection to leave Sam Slocombe with no chance.

The points were sealed moments later, with County failing to clear a long ball that fell kindly for Palmer to finish low into the net in front of the travelling 2,863 supporters.

Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer celebrates at the final whistle with fellow scorer Elliot Lee Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer celebrates at the final whistle Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Lewis Macari and Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left) battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Lewis Macari and Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (right) battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Lewis Macari and Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (right) battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee celebrates scoring the opening goal with Paul Mullin (left) and Ollie Palmer (right) Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin (left) celebrates his teams second goal scored by Ollie Palmer (right) Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin celebrates his teams second goal scored by Ollie Palmer (not pictured) Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin celebrates his teams second goal scored by Ollie Palmer Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Andy Cannon and Notts County’s Sam Austin battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Paul Mullin Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham fans during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham fans during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham fans during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Dan Crowley and Wrexham’s James McClean (right) battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham’s Andy Cannon is tackled by Notts County’s Dan Crowley (behind) Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Lewis Macari and Wrexham’s Elliot Lee battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham adviser Shaun Harvey watches from the stands Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Notts County’s Aaron Nemane and Wrexham’s James McClean (right) battle for the ball Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Images
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Images
A general view of Meadow Lane, home of Notts County, ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Notts County and Wrexham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Wrexham adviser Shaun Harvey watches from the stands during the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson following the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon following the Sky Bet League Two match at Meadow Lane, Nottingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

