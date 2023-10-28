Gallery: The best images from Wrexham’s away win at Notts County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was another memorable day in the ever memorable recent history of Wrexham with a fantastic victory away victory at arch rivals Notts County.

Elliot Lee and substitute Ollie Palmer struck in the space of four second-half minutes to earn Wrexham a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane.

A fourth win in five moved the Welsh club level on points with their second-placed opponents as both teams push for back-to-back promotions.

In an evenly contested first half, David McGoldrick saw two efforts easily saved by Arthur Okonkwo with Kyle Cameron almost turning into his own net early on.

Both sides’ top scorers came close within minutes of each other, Macaulay Langstaff and Lee going close with headed efforts.

Jacob Mendy’s deflected cross almost gave the visitors the opening goal midway through the first half before each team had golden chances in added time through Sam Dalby’s header and Jodi Jones’ right-footed effort.

With both teams creating opportunities, it was the Welsh side who took the lead in the second half.

Lee’s effort on goal took a deflection to leave Sam Slocombe with no chance.

The points were sealed moments later, with County failing to clear a long ball that fell kindly for Palmer to finish low into the net in front of the travelling 2,863 supporters.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

