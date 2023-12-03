Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gallery: The best images from Wrexham’s FA Cup win over Yeovil

03 Dec 2023 6 minute read

Wrexham strode confidently into the third round of the FA Cup where they will meet Shrewsbury Town after a convincing 3-0 victory against Yeovil Town at The Racecourse.

First-half goals from Ollie Palmer and Andy Cannon put the hosts ahead before substitute Sam Dalby’s stoppage-time strike dumped the National League South leaders out.

The hosts took an early lead when goalkeeper Joe Day saved Palmer’s initial header from Cannon’s cross, but the Wrexham striker tucked home the rebound.

James McClean’s low effort crept inches wide in the 20th minute during early Wrexham domination.

Yeovil rallied when Charlie Cooper’s fierce drive tested Mark Howard 10 minutes before half-time, before Jordan Young’s free-kick struck a post.

But Cannon grabbed Wrexham’s second in first-half stoppage time from outside the box, despite goalkeeper Day’s efforts.

Cooper’s early second-half effort flew over before Jacob Mendy’s low 65th-minute drive went wide for the home side.

McClean nearly capped off a fluid Wrexham counter-attack in the closing stages, before Dalby’s chipped finish in time added on sealed victory.

Wrexham’s floodlights in the rain during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s and Yeovil Town’s players warm up before the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s and Yeovil Town’s players warm up before the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s mascot during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer scores their side’s first goal of the gameduring the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer scores their side’s first goal of the gameduring the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Andy Cannon celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Picture date: Sunday December 3, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Andy Cannon celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans at the end of the match against Yeovil Town during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson applauds the fans at the end of the match against Yeovil Town during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
The fourth official holds up the extra time board showing four additional minutes during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Sam Dalby (second right) scores his sides third goal against Yeovil Town during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Sonny Cox (left) and Wrexham’s Luke Young battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Sonny Cox (left) and Wrexham’s Luke Young battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Morgan Williams (left) and Wrexham’s Sam Dalby battle for the ball
during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Morgan Williams (left) and Wrexham’s Sam Dalby battle for the ball
during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Frank Nouble (left) and Wrexham’s George Evans battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Jordan Young (left) and Wrexham’s Elliot Lee battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Jordan Young (left) and Wrexham’s Elliot Lee battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (left) and Yeovil Town’s Jordan Young battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Jordan Young (centre) battle for the ball with Wrexham’s Elliot Lee (left) and Tom O’Connor (right) during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Yeovil Town’s Sonny Blu Lo-Everton (left) and Wrexham’s Elliot Lee battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup second round match at the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

