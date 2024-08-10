Gallery: The best images from Wrexham’s win against Wycombe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Relive the day that Wrexham returned to League One.

The Dragons began their first League One campaign for 19 years with an entertaining 3-2 home win over Wycombe.

The Dragons led through Max Cleworth’s early goal before Jack Marriott doubled the lead with a volley before the half-hour.

Richard Kone halved the deficit after half-time but Steven Fletcher restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage and that proved to be key, with the Chairboys pulling a late goal back through substitute Sam Vokes but were unable to find an equaliser.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

