Gallery: The best images from Wrexham’s win against Wycombe

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Relive the day that Wrexham returned to League One.
The Dragons began their first League One campaign for 19 years with an entertaining 3-2 home win over Wycombe.
The Dragons led through Max Cleworth’s early goal before Jack Marriott doubled the lead with a volley before the half-hour.
Richard Kone halved the deficit after half-time but Steven Fletcher restored Wrexham’s two-goal advantage and that proved to be key, with the Chairboys pulling a late goal back through substitute Sam Vokes but were unable to find an equaliser.
Wrexham‚Äôs Sam Dalby and Wycombe Wanderers‚Äô Jack Grimmer during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham‚Äôs Steven Fletcher and Wycombe Wanderers‚Äô Josh Scowen during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s George Dobson and Wycombe Wanderers’ Dan Udoh during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham‚Äôs Jack Marriott (left) and Wycombe Wanderers‚Äô Joe Low during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Jack Marriott (right) and Wycombe Wanderers’ Alex Hartidge during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham???s Steven Fletcher celebrates scoring the 3rd goal against Wycombe Wanderers with team mate Elliot Lee during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham‚Äôs Steven Fletcher celebrates scoring the 3rd goal against Wycombe Wanderers during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexhamís manager Phil Parkinson celebrates at the end of the match against Wycombe Wanderers after the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson on the touchline during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s James McClean is tackled by Wycombe Wanderers’ Jack Grimmer during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wycombe Wanderers’ Alex Hartridge (left) and Wrexham’s Ollie Palmer battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wycombe Wanderers’ Daniel Harvie reacts after Wrexham score their second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham players emerge from tunnel ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Max Cleworth celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wycombe Wanderers’ Tyreeq Bakinson and Wrexham’s Jack Marriott battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Jack Marriott scores their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham’s Jack Marriott celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham players warm up ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson ahead of the Sky Bet League One match at the SToK Cae Ras, Wrexham. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.
Support our Nation today
For the
price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an
independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by
the people of Wales.