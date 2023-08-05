Gallery: The day Wrexham returned to the football league after 15 years

It was a given that there would be much interest in this game – and this being Wrexham there were just the eight goals on a momentous day for the club.

Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and fellow Hollywood star Hugh Jackman watched the club’s long-awaited English Football League return end in a 5-3 home defeat at the hands of MK Dons.

Saturday’s encounter was an emotional occasion in north Wales as a sell-out crowd watched their side play their first Sky Bet League Two game since 2008.

But Wrexham returned with a bump in front of ambitious owners Reynolds and McElhenney, with the dominant Dons becoming the first side to win a regular season match at the SToK Racecourse since November 2021.

Despite the defeat there was still the usual smattering of stardust surrounding the club with Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in attendance, posing for pictures with Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham fans.

Known for his roles in X-Men and The Greatest Showman, Jackman, 54, posted a photo of himself with Reynolds and McElhenney on his social media platforms and said: “Finally snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex.”

If the scoreline and calibre of guests is any measure it’s going to be quite some season at The Racecourse.

Gallery of images from today’s match



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

