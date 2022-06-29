Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Gareth Bale awarded goal that sent Wales to World Cup finals

29 Jun 2022 2 minutes Read
Wales’ Gareth Bale (centre) celebrates with team-mates and staff after qualifying for the Qatar World Cup. Picture by David Davies

Gareth Bale has been awarded the goal which sent Wales to the World Cup following a technical review.

Wales ended their 64-year wait to play at a World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in their play-off final in Cardiff earlier this month.

The decisive strike initially went down as an own goal by Andriy Yarmolenko after he headed in Bale’s 34th-minute free-kick.

But that verdict has now been overturned, moving Bale – who is set to join MLS side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Real Madrid – on to 40 international goals.

Review

“Following a technical review, @GarethBale11 has been awarded the winning goal against Ukraine that sent us to the #FIFAWorldCup,” read a post on Wales’ Twitter account.

“Llongyfarchiadau ein Capten! (Congratulations to our captain!) Time to celebrate that goal all over again!”

Wales’ only previous World Cup appearance came in Sweden in 1958.

Robert Page’s men have been drawn in Group B for Qatar, alongside Iran, the United States and rivals England.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.