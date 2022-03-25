Gareth Bale hits out at ‘disgusting’ criticism in the Spanish press after two goal win

Gareth Bale hit out at his “disgusting” treatment by the Spanish media after scoring two goals against Austria to put Wales within a match of the World Cup.

Newspaper Marca had labelled the Real Madrid star as a ‘parasite’ amid outrage at the player making himself available for Wales but not playing in the 4-0 trouncing at home to Barcelona last weekend.

Marca’s front page also read “now it doesn’t hurt” after he missed El Clasico.

Asked if his performance for Wales was an attempt to send his criticism a pointed message, Gareth Bale told Sky Sports: “No! I don’t need to send a message, honestly.

“I don’t need to send a message, it’s a waste of my time, it’s disgusting and they should all be ashamed of themselves. I’m not fussed, end of.”

Wales will next host the winner of Scotland’s play-off against Ukraine, with that tie postponed to at least June amid the Ukraine’s war with Russia.

“It’s fantastic, half the job done,” Gareth Bale said.

“I guess we can enjoy tonight because the game is now in June but still a very tough game against either Scotland or Ukraine.

“I had some cramp at the end which I guess is normal but I’ll run into the ground for this country and we all did that tonight.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

