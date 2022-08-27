Gareth Bale is slated after LAFC horror show

Nobody said it was going to be easy but the early signs were encouraging for Gareth Bale as he adjusted to life in MLS.

Two eye-catching goals off the bench in five substitute appearances augured well for his first start as he worked his way to full fitness.

However, when that moment arrived – away at Austin FC it turned into something of a nightmare.

Having already qualified for the post-season playoffs – currently lying in first place in the MLS Western Conference – LAFC lost away 2-1 at San Jose Earthquakes last weekend and were soundly thrashed at Austin on Saturday evening.

Given that Austin FC lie in second place behind LAFC in the Western Conference it was expected to be a closely fought contest between these two conference rivals. Ultimately, it was anything but.

Austin outclassed their visitors in every department.

If all the talk before the game was of the Wales and Real Madrid legend making his first start for the Los Angeles club, after the game he was heavily criticised.

Substituted on 60 minutes with the score at Austin 4-0 LAFC, Bale was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons – with many asking if he was even on the pitch.

Although it was a poor performance in all departments from LAFC, the Wales captain came in for especial criticism from ESPN co-commentator Stewart Robson.

The former Arsenal and West Ham player now working Stateside didn’t hold back, describing Bale as ‘way off the pace’.

Summarising the game, Robson said that LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo starting the Wales star ‘backfired on them’.

He added: “He (Bale) just didn’t work hard enough. He was way off the pace and couldn’t affect the game at all.

‘He looked like he had a real lack of energy, which will be a worry going forward.’

There was worst to come from former Derby and England player Alan Hinton, who was one of the pioneers of football in North America as a player and also as coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders.

In a series of tweets he launched an extraordinary attack on the player – questioning Bale’s commitment to his new club while stating ‘I suspect he does not care’.

He also added: ‘He will not want to know until Wales are out of World Cup.’

Watching LAFC and Gareth Bale starts for first time since he arrived in LA. He will not want to know until Wales are out of World Cup. Lots of talent but strange at times, just be a player I say. — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) August 27, 2022

Is Gareth Bale playing in this first half I think not. Referee not up to the diving and player trickery, LAFC not in this game need a good halftime jolt. @TaylorTwellman @JonChampionJC @AlanErrington @hattrup_peter — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) August 27, 2022

Gareth Bale subbed at half after a nightmare he hardly touched the ball. I suspect he does not care. Players control the game today, that’s good and bad. @hattrup_peter @TaylorTwellman @JonChampionJC — Alan Hinton (@alanhinton11) August 27, 2022

The game was played in humid conditions and 30 plus degree heat on a sweltering evening in Austin, Texas.

Bale was likely to only ever play an hour on his first start as he builds his minutes and is handled correctly by his club.

Nevertheless, it will no doubt be a chastening experience for the Welshman as he aims to be in form and flying heading into the World Cup in November.

