Gareth Bale joins Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale has agreed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC on an initial year-long contract, according to reports.

The Wales captain was a free agent after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season with five Champions League titles under his belt, and there had been fevered speculation that he may end up at his hometown club Cardiff City.

However, he is now headed to Los Angeles FC, according to The Athletic, on a year-long contract with the option of extending for another 18 months.

The move will be gutting for Cardiff fans who had been teased after Gareth Bale visited the Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

The sight of Bale at Cardiff’s training ground on Wednesday led some fans to believe that he was about to sign for the Bluebirds and complete one of the most remarkable transfers in Welsh football history.

But Cardiff share the facilities with the Football Association of Wales’ medical staff, and the PA news agency understands that Bale was there to undertake some physio work.

A part owner of LAFC is Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, who joined Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to watch Wrexham play at Wembley last season.

‘Standard’

His agent Jonathan Barnett had said in a recent interview that “what Gareth does next is not about money”, with Bale’s primary focus on what is best for him playing-wise before leading Wales in their first World Cup since 1958.

Speaking during Wales’ recent run of Nations League matches, Gareth Bale said that his future was still “something I guess I need to sit down and go through”.

“Not just with my family, but with the manager here (Page), with the physios here that we use, to see what would give me the best chance of being fit come November and December.

“I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

