Gareth Bale linked with Major League Soccer move

Wales skipper Gareth Bale is being linked with a move to America according to media reports in Spain and the US.

Bale is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the current season, when his contract runs out, and according to the newspaper Marca, Washington’s DC United are interested in signing the 32-year-old.

The Washington Post’s Steven Goff, has also revealed that the two parties spoke months ago and are now exchanging proposals

D.C. United in talks with Gareth Bale’s reps about move to MLS, I’m told. (They actually spoke months ago but didn’t go anywhere.) Sides exchanging proposals but unclear whether It will pick up speed. DCU prepared to pay more than Wayne Rooney in 2018. Bale leaving Real Madrid. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) April 21, 2022

Bale would be offered a deal in excess of the £300,000 weekly salary DC United paid England star Wayne Rooney when he joined the team in 2018.

The former Everton and Manchester United star scored 23 goals in 48 appearances for the Major League Soccer outfit.

World record fee

Bale joined Real Madrid from Spurs for a then world record fee of €100.8 million in September 2013 but has been plagued by injuries during his time in Spain.

The Spanish press and fans have turned on the Welsh superstar in recent seasons, with Marca calling him a “parasite” amid outrage at the player making himself available for Wales but not playing in the 4-0 trouncing at home to Barcelona last month.

Marca’s front page also read “now it doesn’t hurt” after he missed El Clasico.

Bale was also loudly booed as he made his first competitive appearance at Real Madrid’s home ground in more than two years during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe earlier this month.

It was the first time he had appeared at the Santiago Bernabeu since February 2020 when Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the Champions League.

There were rumours earlier this year that Bale was considering retiring at the end of the season, if Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later in the year.

In June, they face a home play-off game against Scotland or Ukraine for a place in the World Cup finals in November.

