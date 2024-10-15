Gareth Bale ranked second in list of the best British players of the 21st century

A list which ranks Welsh superstar Gareth Bale as the second best British player of the 21st century has sparked huge debate online.

The list, compiled by sports website Give Me Sport, saw the Welshman sit one place behind former England and Manchester United star Wayne Rooney.

However, many people commenting on the ranking believe the Welshman, who took his country to a first World Cup in 58 years and won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, should displace Rooney in top spot.

The website wrote: ‘The twenty-first century has seen British players excel in European football, particularly at club level. When it comes to the home nations, English players dominate the rankings of best players.

‘One notable Englishman is Wayne Rooney. The Liverpudlian was a player who excited fans and can be considered one of England’s greatest ever, having shone for both England and Manchester United.

‘Welshman Gareth Bale also had huge impact this century, starring with Real Madrid. Like Rooney, Bale was one of the most entertaining players in British football history.’

The sports website laid out the ranking factors which helped them determine the list, which also included Ryan Giggs in seventh place.

They were:

Consistency – brilliance is wonderful, but players needs to find form week in, week out to be considered for the rankings.

Achievements – amid that brilliance, being able to win honours.

Legacy – how they are remembered.

This was the top 11 list as compiled by Give Me Sport

This what the sports site wrote about Bale:

‘Blessed with superhuman pace and power, Gareth Bale was a sensation for Real Madrid when the big occasion came calling. Prior to that he had put in some memorable performances in a Tottenham jersey, with his hat trick at San Siro against Inter Milan living long in the memory before his record sale to Spain.

‘He also inspired Wales to qualify for their first international tournament since 1958, when he led the side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, where they lost to the tournament’s eventual winners Portugal. Yet it is in Spain where Bale elevated his performances to another level, scoring vital and spectacular goals, none less so than a stunning instinctive overhead kick against Liverpool in the final of the 2018 Champions League, a competition he won five times with club, scoring in three finals.’

Gareth Bale Real Madrid stats – 2013-2022

Appearances – 258

Assists – 67

Goals – 106

Achievements include – La Liga title (x3), Champions League (x5)

While people debated the respective merits of who should have topped the ranking of best British player of the 21st century, Bale can console himself with the thought that Give Me Sport also ranked him as the best British player in La Liga history.

The Welshman saw off competition from the likes of David Beckham, Gary Lineker and Jude Bellingham to take the top spot.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

