Gareth Bale reveals how happy and settled he is in the US

Gareth Bale has opened up on how much he is enjoying life with his new club LAFC.

After getting off the mark in Major League Soccer with a trademark strike in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City last night, the delight on the Welshman’s face was obvious – and he revealed how quickly he has settled Stateside.

“I’m enjoying it, everybody in the club has made me feel very welcome very quickly, and I feel very settled straightaway,” he said. “Any player will tell you if they feel happy and settled, they’ll start to play their best football. So I hope that continues and I’ll keep working hard for the team.”

As for his first goal for his new club, the Welshman was understandably delighted.

“The most important thing was that we won the game,” he said. “We all knew the first half wasn’t good enough, but the manager gave a great team talk at half-time.

“It was nice to come on and grab a goal to help the team to get the three points. So from a personal point of view, it’s nice to get off the mark.”

Starting a second game on the sub’s bench, Bale said he was still getting up to full fitness.

“It’s going tp take some time. I would be in preseason now in Europe, so I’m getting my fitness back up quickly.

“The club is doing an amazing job to progress me and not pushing me too quickly. So yeah, I’m starting to feel better and better each each day as training goes on.”

With a World Cup in Qatar with Wales in November, the Welsh talisman and his teammates will have to cope with high temperatures and humidity – something he his already experiencing in the States.

Last night’s game in the midwest at Sporting Kansas City was played in very humid conditions, but Bale said he was quickly coming to terms with it.

“I knew what to expect coming into this week, which is which is always good to mentally prepare for it. I just I think the fitter you get the more you’re able to cope with the conditions and I felt better tonight than I did last week, which is normal to progress my fitness and I felt comfortable on the pitch.”

Bale has already formed a good understanding with fellow forward players Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango (known as Chicho), something he’s looking forward to developing.

“I think we understand each other very well,” he said. “I think good players always work off each other and know where to be off the ball and on the ball. So yeah, they’ve been amazing since I’ve been here. Both great players and hopefully we can keep gelling and scoring a lot more goals together.”

