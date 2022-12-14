Gareth Bale set to feature in ‘Welcome to Wrexham’-style Netflix World Cup documentary

Wales fans will get an opportunity – whether they want to take it or not – of reliving Wales’ World Cup journey next summer when a Welcome to Wrexham-style documentary Netflix series following the tournament’s captains is released.

Gareth Bale, Morocco’s Romain Saïss and Brazil’s Thiago Silva are reported to be among those to star in the series Captains created by the makers of Sunderland ‘Till I Die.

The series, which has been created as part of a partnership with the Fifa+ broadcasting service, will not feature England captain Harry Kane after Football Association said that a fly-on-the-wall series would be a distraction.

Gareth Bale won’t be the only captain in the series to face a disappointing group-stage knockout, as according to the Telegraph, who broke the story, Simon Kjær of Denmark will also feature.

Sports documentaries featuring Sunderland, Manchester City, Arsenal, and more recently Wrexham, have recently proven immensely popular. The World Cup series will be created by Fulwell 73 who created the Sunderland ‘Till I Die series.

