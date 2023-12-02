Gareth Davies double helps Scarlets to victory over Cardiff

Gareth Davies scored two of the Scarlets’ five tries as they edged to a 29-23 bonus-point BKT United Rugby Championship victory over 14-man Cardiff at the Arms Park.

Tomos Williams and Cam Winnett crossed for tries for Cardiff and Tinus De Beer kicked three penalties and two conversions but they were hampered by the dismissal of Ellis Jenkins.

In addition to Davies’ two tries, Alex Craig, Steff Evans and Johnny McNicholl went over for Scarlets, with player of the match Ioan Lloyd kicking a pair of conversions.

The home side raced into a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes when scrum-half Tomos Williams and full-back Winnett breached Scarlets’ defence.

Driving maul

Cardiff made 25 metres from a driving maul off the back of a clean lineout win when Alex Mann broke clear off the back but was held up just short of the line before Tomos Williams dummied his way over and De Beer converted.

And it was the lineout again that was the basis for Cardiff’s second score as De Beer’s pass was scooped up by Winnett to go over.

But Scarlets hit back moments later as Johnny Williams broke through the Cardiff defensive line to set up Davies to go in under the posts.

And Scarlets were soon over again as a penalty kicked to the corner bore fruit when second row Craig squirmed over following relentless forward pressure.

Tip tackle

Cardiff were reduced to 14 men when Jenkins was shown a red card following a tip tackle on Dan Davis.

And Scarlets made them pay as McNicholl broke clear before setting up Davies to go in for his second try of the afternoon. Lloyd’s conversion made it 19-14 at the break.

De Beer closed the gap with a penalty early in the second half before another three-pointer put them ahead.

But back came Scarlets and Evans went over in the corner for the bonus-point score before McNicholl went in in the opposite corner to stretch the advantage 10 minutes from time.

De Beer’s late penalty at least ensured Cardiff finished with a losing bonus point.

